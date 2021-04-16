11 further Covid deaths and 420 new cases reported as over 50,000 sign up for jab

There have been 11 further deaths and 420 more Covid-19 cases confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 242,819

and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,831.

As of 8am today, 190 coronavirus patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU.

There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

218 are men / 197 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

The highest number of cases have been reported in Dublin at 147.

A further 41 cases were reported in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick.

The remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties.

National Ambulance Service paramedics testers, Noreen Breen and Fiona Geoghegan, pictured this afternoon at the pop-up community Covid testing centre, which opened today at Parnells GAA Club, Coolock.

As of Wednesday, 1,121,003 vaccines have now been administered to those aged 16 or over.

331,477 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus, while 789,526 have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

More than 50,000 people over 60 have signed up for a Covid-19 vaccine since the HSE's online portal went live yesterday.

European Commission concerned about hotel quarantine system

The European Commission (EC) has written to the government over its concerns about the mandatory quarantine system.

Citizens arriving from five EU member states currently have to quarantine for 12 days.

The EC questioned the criteria Ireland is using to determine which member states face mandatory hotel quarantine, and called for "less restrictive" measures to be put in place.

The EC also believe there should be clear and operational exemptions for essential travel to Ireland.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the Government realizes "the seriousness" of what they're doing, but are confident that it is "proportionate and that it is reasonable."

She said the Government will respond to the questions posed by the EU Commission and will continue to engage with individual member states.