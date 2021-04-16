Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Actress Helen McCrory, best known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the James Bond film Skyfall, has died aged 52.

The actress had been battling cancer for some time.

Her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis confirmed her death on Twitter and said he was "heartbroken."

"The beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

She is well-known for starring as Aunt Polly in the BBC hit Peaky Blinders alongside Irish actor Cillian Murphy. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

McCrory has two children, a daughter Manon, 14, and a son Gulliver, 13.

She is best-known for starring as Aunt Polly in the BBC hit Peaky Blinders, as Clair Dowar in the James Bond film, Skyfall and as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

Helen McCrory "died as she lived. Fearlessly". Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Actor Jim Howick, who worked with Helen McCrory and her husband, Damian Lewis, on the 2015 comedy film Bill, tweeted: "This is so shocking and sad. Helen along with Damien were both terrific fun on Bill.

"She was so generous with her time and her performance. I urge everyone to listen to her Desert Island Disks. What a talent we have lost."

Rev Richard Coles was among those paying tribute. He wrote on Twitter: "Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her."

Actor and director Noel Clarke said: "RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family."

- additional reporting from PA