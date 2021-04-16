Kilkenny winner makes contact to claim €12.7m Lotto jackpot

The winning ticketholder of the €12,740,043 jackpot has made contact to claim the cash, the National Lottery has confirmed.
The winner of Wednesday's Lotto becomes Ireland's newest millionaire having won the biggest Lotto prize in four years.
It will be announced what shop in Kilkenny city sold the winning ticket this Saturday, April 17.
The Kilkenny Lotto player contacted the National Lottery late on Thursday evening and has made arrangements to receive the 12th largest Lotto jackpot in the history of the game.
The National Lottery will be ringing the Kilkenny shop later today to let them know they sold the winning ticket.
"We still have to contact the lucky retailer and inform them of their role in this monumental win.
"We look forward to giving them the good news later today and to organise a very small, private and socially distanced celebration to mark their win,” added the spokesperson.