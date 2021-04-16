Covid-19 vaccine portal saw 30,000 register on first day

HSE Chief Paul Reid says "good days ahead" and everyone in their 60s should be registered for a Covid-19 vaccine by end of April
Those who refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine will be put to the back of the queue, the Tánaiste says.

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 08:11
Caitlín Griffin

Registration for 68-year-olds to receive their Covid jab begins today as the HSE saw 30,000 people sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine after the online portal went live yesterday.

The portal opened for 69-year-olds yesterday.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said on Twitter that "after a roller-coaster week, the programme has again been reset to an exciting phase, as it now reaches the wider population."

Those who register for the vaccine through the portal will be offered an appointment within two weeks.

The HSE said that it would take three weeks to administer first dose vaccines to 65 to 69-year-olds and a further three weeks for the 60 to 64-year-olds, but that they will all be done by the end of May.

Paul Reid also said that 60 to 64-year-olds will be able to register for their vaccine “well before the end of April.” Of those who registered yesterday, 95% registered online, with 5% registering by phone.

Registration will open for those aged 67 tomorrow, 66-year-olds will be able to register on Sunday and 65-year-olds will be able to register from Monday.

This age group is also potentially the only group that will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Vaxzevria.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said those who refuse the AstraZeneca jab, will be put to the end of the vaccine queue.

"They would have to wait until the end, and it's not possible to know when the end would be but it wouldn't be June or July, it would be later than that," he said.

The best option is the vaccine that's offered to you, and all the vaccines are effective and they're safe for the age groups they're indicated for.

People who want to register online require their PPS number, Eircode and e-mail address. Those unable to provide this information are advised to register by phone.

The number is: LoCall: 1850-241850 or from outside Ireland: 003531-2408787.

Age Action: tell 65-69 year-olds they can register for vaccine by phone 

