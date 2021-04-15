Lucky Kilkenny Lotto player nabs biggest jackpot in four years

The National Lottery will announce the shop that sold the winning ticket in days to come
The  €12m jackpot is the biggest win in almost four years.

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 10:53
Caitlín Griffin

Lotto players across Kilkenny have been urged to check their tickets as the National Lottery have announced that the €12,740,043 jackpot winner bought their winning Quick Pick ticket in a Kilkenny store.

The ticket holder is yet to contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize. 

The winner becomes the 12th largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game. 

The National Lottery plan to name the winning store in the coming days.

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and bonus number 39.

This is the biggest Lotto jackpot win in almost four years and the thirteenth-highest jackpot in the history of the Irish Lotto.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots over €10m have been won.

