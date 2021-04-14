Facebook may have infringed on users' rights, data watchdog says 

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) believes Facebook may have infringed on users’ rights as they launch an inquiry into a data leak involving the personal details of hundreds of millions of people.

The DPC launched an “own-volition inquiry” following widespread international media attention on the data leak.

The leak, which is believed to have taken place in 2019, contains Facebook profile names, phone numbers, locations and more, and affects approximately 533m Facebook users.

The DPC has since engaged with Facebook Ireland in relation to this reported issue, raising queries in relation to GDPR compliance to which, they say, Facebook Ireland furnished a number of responses.

"The DPC, having considered the information provided by Facebook Ireland regarding this matter to date, is of the opinion that one or more provisions of the GDPR and/or the Data Protection Act 2018 may have been, and/or are being, infringed in relation to Facebook Users' personal data,” a spokesperson for the DPC said.

The DPC will determine whether Facebook Ireland has complied with its obligations in connection with the processing of personal data of its users.

This includes the Facebook Search, Facebook Messenger Contact Importer and Instagram Contact Importer features of its service.

They will also determine whether any provision of the GDPR and/or the Data Protection Act 2018 have been, and/or are being, infringed by Facebook.

A Facebook spokesperson said they cooperating fully with the DPC in its enquiry, "which relates to features that make it easier for people to find and connect with friends on our services," adding that these are common to many apps.