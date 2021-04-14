Tonight's Lotto jackpot is the biggest for more than four years

Tonight’s prize, if won, would be the thirteenth-highest jackpot in the history of the Irish game
Tonight's Lotto jackpot is the biggest for more than four years

The National Lotto Jackpot was won just once so far this year, when an online winner from Limerick scooped €8.54m on Jan 27.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 15:51
Steven Heaney

Ireland could soon have a new multi-millionaire as tonight’s Lotto jackpot is the highest it has been in over four years.

Punters tonight will play to win roughly €12.5m - a grand prize that has been building since January 30.

The National Lotto Jackpot has been won just once so far this year, when an online winner from Limerick scooped €8.54m on Jan 27.

Since the National Lottery was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots in excess of €10m have been won.

Tonight’s prize, if won, would be the thirteenth-highest jackpot in the history of the Irish game.

“This could be a very happy Wednesday for one lucky Lotto player as the jackpot rolls towards an estimated €12.5 million,” a National Lotto spokesperson said.

“This is the largest Lotto jackpot that we have seen in almost four years, so we are expecting an increase of interest from our players in the hours leading up to the draw tonight.” 

The National Lottery has urged anyone planning to play tonight to purchase their tickets early and to continue to follow the social distancing measures in place if buying tickets in a shop.

The deadline to purchase tickets for tonight’s draw, both in-store and online, is 7.45pm. 

Read More

Funding allocated to rhododendron clearance work in Connemara National Park

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Now is the ideal time to rethink Leaving Cert, says Foley
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 25, 2021 EU Commission to end AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine contracts at expiry
Bon Secure Sisters statement of apology Exhuming remains from mother and baby homes could take up to 15 years
lottoorganisation: national lottery
Tonight's Lotto jackpot is the biggest for more than four years

Watch: Man pushed from bike in video 'lucky' to avoid serious injury

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices