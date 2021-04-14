Tonight's Lotto jackpot is the biggest for more than four years

Ireland could soon have a new multi-millionaire as tonight’s Lotto jackpot is the highest it has been in over four years.

Punters tonight will play to win roughly €12.5m - a grand prize that has been building since January 30.

The National Lotto Jackpot has been won just once so far this year, when an online winner from Limerick scooped €8.54m on Jan 27.

Since the National Lottery was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots in excess of €10m have been won.

Tonight’s prize, if won, would be the thirteenth-highest jackpot in the history of the Irish game.

“This could be a very happy Wednesday for one lucky Lotto player as the jackpot rolls towards an estimated €12.5 million,” a National Lotto spokesperson said.

“This is the largest Lotto jackpot that we have seen in almost four years, so we are expecting an increase of interest from our players in the hours leading up to the draw tonight.”

The National Lottery has urged anyone planning to play tonight to purchase their tickets early and to continue to follow the social distancing measures in place if buying tickets in a shop.

The deadline to purchase tickets for tonight’s draw, both in-store and online, is 7.45pm.