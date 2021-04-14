Vaccine registration for 65-69 year olds to open tomorrow

The Health Minister has announced that an online registration system for vaccinations for those aged 65-69 will open tomorrow.

Stephen Donnelly announced on Twitter this morning that this is “an important step forward” in the vaccination programme.

Registration will start with those aged 69, before moving on those aged 68 the following day, and so on.

People will be able to register for their vaccine from tomorrow morning using their PPS number and Eircode, and can expect to be called for vaccinations from next week.

All of us in the Department of Health, HSE and taskforce are working flat out to ensure we keep getting vaccines administered as quickly as possible. We are guided by safety and the clinical advice and will continue to be as vaccination is our pathway out of this pandemic. (3/3) — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 14, 2021

The Minister for Health made this announcement ahead of this morning’s Cabinet briefing on the country's vaccination programme following a meeting between the Taoiseach, the HSE and the task force in charge of its roll-out.

Micheál Martin will be meeting Brian MacCraith, chair of the national vaccine taskforce to discuss issues with the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue this morning said there should be an outline in the revised profile of the vaccine rollout in the "next couple of days", while Dr Mary Favier, Covid lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners and a member of Nphet, said "rejigging" the vaccine plan is going to be "a significant challenge".

J&J 'pause' EU vaccine delivery

Johnson and Johnson has delayed the delivery of its one-dose injection to Europe after reports of rare blood clot cases in the United States.

Much of the 14,000 first batch of the J&J jab was due to arrive this week and set to be used in groups such as homeless people, members of the Travelling community, the Roma community, and those engaged with drug services.

Approximately 600,000 doses are due to be delivered to Ireland before the end of June.

The pause in the J&J rollout comes just one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended for the under-60 age group over similar concerns.

Anybody who is due to attend an AstraZeneca clinic, and who is not contacted directly in advance, is advised not to attend.