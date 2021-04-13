'Abundance of caution' approach to AstraZeneca taken too far - expert

Professor of Immunovirology at UCC, Liam Fanning has called for increased orders of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to make up for the decision to limit the age groups that can be immunised with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The “abundance of caution” approach adopted by NIAC has been taken too far, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Given the ongoing problems with AstraZeneca deliveries and now the questioning of its use because of the possibility of clotting, it made sense to consider rolling out the other vaccines, he said.

There was a danger that such a decision by NIAC could do more harm than good, he acknowledged. Any vaccine offered protection and it appeared that the vaccine roll-out programme had become “risk-averse.”

Prof Fanning said he could understand concerns about clotting, but compared with other medicines the risk was relatively low.

He pointed out that statistically there was a one in 200 chance of dying from Covid-19 while there was a one in a million chance of dying from a blood clot from AstraZeneca.

“I’m not quite sure why they jumped to Defcon Level 10 at this stage.”

There was pressure to appear to be seen to be doing something, he said.

Fortunately, there were options with a new vaccine from France due to become available shortly which would be very effective.

Calls for patience

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier, has called on the public to be patient and not to contact their GP about changes to the vaccine roll out using AstraZeneca.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Favier said that there wasn’t a GP in the country not bracing themselves for the extra workload of making phone calls changing appointments because of the NIAC instruction that AstraZeneca not be used for people under the age of 60.

There was no wriggle room now for GPs about using AstraZeneca, she said. They had to stay within the guidelines.

“This is going to cause hesitancy and concern.”

Once GPs have been informed by the HSE about deliveries then GPs will call patients.

Dr Favier pointed out that the risk from Covid was much higher than from any vaccine.

She urged anyone who has received the first dose of AstraZeneca to keep the appointment for their second dose, as there did not appear to be any issue with clotting from the second dose.

“It’s important to continue to follow through. To do what’s recommended. It is a very effective vaccine.”

There was a higher risk of clotting to people on a long haul flight or from taking the contraceptive pill than from AstraZeneca.

“We need to keep the risk in perspective.”

There were other vaccine choices for younger age groups, she added. It was now highly probable that the NIAC decision about using AstraZeneca could speed up the programme for those aged 60-69.