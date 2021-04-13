Employees should not be pressured into returning to office, says Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that working from home has played a huge part in containing the virus and will continue to do so going forward.
Employees should not be pressured into returning to office, says Varadkar

Despite the slight easing of Level 5 yesterday, only essential workers are currently permitted to be physically present at work.

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 07:25
Michelle McGlynn

Employers are being warned of the high risk of new Covid-19 outbreaks if workers return to the office too soon.

The government is reminding employers and employees they should continue to work from home whenever possible.

Junior Business Minister, Robert Troy, says any future easing of restrictions will be contingent on keeping the virus under control.

"We have seen an increase in the mobility of people as a result of the easing of restrictions yesterday and what we are asking people to do is, where you can work from home, continue to do so," said Mr Troy.

"While we have made significant gains, we do not wish to jeopardise them at this stage."

Mr Troy said that being cautious now will ensure the longer term viability of reopening the economy.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that working from home has played a huge part in containing the virus and will continue to do so going forward.

"It's still too soon to go back to the office if you can avoid it at all," said the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

"Nobody should be pressurised into doing so. I'm asking everyone who can work from home, to continue to do so."

The warning comes as 394 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed yesterday.

