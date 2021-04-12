NIAC set to recommend restricting AstraZeneca vaccine to over-60s

The guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine has been issued following blood clot concerns in younger people.
NIAC set to recommend restricting AstraZeneca vaccine to over-60s

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will pass their recommendation to Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 14:41
Michelle McGlynn

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is expected to recommend that the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered only to those over the age of 60.

According to RTÉ News, an official announcement to that effect will be made later today.

The NIAC met this morning and a further meeting is currently underway to sign off on the issue.

The group will pass their recommendation on to Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn who will then report the advice to the Government and then the HSE.

The guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine has been issued following blood clot concerns in younger people.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week confirmed a link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots, but stressed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

A number of European countries have decided not to give it to younger age cohorts after reports of rare blood clots.

Speaking ahead of the NIAC decision, HSE chief Paul Reid told South East Radio that the evidence from the EMA is that the vaccine is safe.

Mr Reid said the AstraZeneca vaccine is still a key part of the HSE's vaccination plan and is still a very effective vaccine.

"It is still one of the major tools in our armour against this pandemic. It is a very well-proven, effective vaccine," said Mr Reid.

He said that any changes to where the vaccine should be rolled out will be made based on the recommendation from NIAC.

Read More

Vaccination targets doubtful as new advice set to be issued on AstraZeneca

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Mar 25, 2021 Walk-in test centres helping to drive down Covid case numbers, say health experts
Remains found in Bodenstown Graveyard Gardaí continue to investigate discovery of suspected skeletal remains
Northern Ireland unrest Loyalist concerns cannot be dismissed as ‘nonsense’, Arlene Foster says
#covid-19vaccine
car insurance

New insurance guidelines will see reduction in cost of insurance later this year

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices