'Many reasons for hope:' 2 further Covid-19 related deaths and 303 new cases confirmed

There have been 2 further Covid-19 related deaths and 303 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December.

Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in March and 1 occurred in April.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus now stands at 4,785, while the total case count has risen to 240,945.

As of 8am today, 213 COVID-19 patients are in hospital with the virus, of which 53 are in ICU.

There have been 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours - the lowest number of people newly hospitalised with COVID-19 since the end of November.

Of the cases notified today:

167 are men / 135 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

As of April 8, 1,045,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

735,997 people have received their first dose

309,922 people have received their second dose

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Department of Health, said "there are many reasons for hope as we head into a new week."

"This is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December."

"People’s efforts continue to make a real difference; by keeping our social contacts low we are making it much harder for COVID-19 to spread"

"This morning we had the lowest number of people newly hospitalised with COVID-19 since the end of November," he said, adding that Ireland has now administered more than a million Covid-19 jabs.

Ireland has now administered more than a million Covid-19 vaccines

"This week should see a step-change in the number of doses administered," he added.

“If we can maintain this progress, vaccines and the basic public health measures with which we are all so familiar are our way out of this pandemic."

Lifting Covid-19 restrictions

After more than 100 days living under a Level 5 lockdown, Covid-19 restrictions are set to ease on Monday for the first time since December 30.

From tomorrow, the 5km travel limit will expire, with people able to travel anywhere within their county, or up to 20km, whichever is furthest.

People from two households can also meet with each other outdoors for social and recreational purposes from Monday, although the Government is adamant this should not be in private gardens.

All primary and secondary school pupils are set to return to the classroom tomorrow, while some 14,000 people working in the construction sector will return to work as all residential construction projects and childcare facility projects are able to recommence.