Garda appeal after man dies in Newbridge stabbing

A man, also in his 30s, has been charged in relation to the incident
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a man in his 30s passed away from injures sustained in a stabbing incident.

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 20:08
Nicole Glennon

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí attended the scene at approximately 7.30pm where they discovered the man with an apparent stab wound.

The man was subsequently taken to St James’ Hospital where he has since died from his injuries. 

A man, also in his 30s, has been charged in relation to the incident. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was in the Main Street/Thomas Street area of Newbridge at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also asking anyone with video footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda Station.

