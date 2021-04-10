Eurovision winning songwriter Shay Healy dies aged 78

A talented songwriter, Shay Healy penned Johnny Logan's first Eurovision Song Contest winner What's Another Year in 1980.
A talented songwriter, Shay Healy penned Johnny Logan's first Eurovision Song Contest winning ballad What's Another Year in 1980.

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 10:00
Greg Murphy

Shay Healy, the former RTÉ broadcaster and Eurovision winning songwriter, has died at the age of 78.

Originally from Sandymount in Dublin, he joined RTÉ in 1963 as a trainee cameraman and enjoyed a long career presenting programmes such as Twenty Minutes With..., Ballad Sheet and Hoot'nany.

Between 1988 and 1992 Healy hosted RTÉ's Nighthawks, a late-night satirical chat show, which he later described as "the best four years of my working life".

In 1992, the show became embroiled in controversy following Shay Healy's interview with the former minister for justice Sean Doherty about phone tapping which eventually led to the resignation of Charles Haughey as taoiseach.

A talented songwriter, Shay Healy penned Johnny Logan's first Eurovision Song Contest winner What's Another Year in 1980.

 

He also wrote a number of songs for Scottish comedian Billy Connolly.

In 2004 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease but continued to perform and work.

He is survived by his two sons, Oisin and Fionain, and predeceased by his wife Dymphna.

