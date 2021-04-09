Nphet report 34 further deaths and 473 Covid-19 cases

There have been 34 further Covid-19 related deaths confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Of the deaths reported today three occurred in April, four occurred in March, 19 deaths occurred in February, five occurred in January, and another three deaths occurred in December or earlier last year.

Another 473 cases of the coronavirus were also confirmed this evening. There is now a total of 240,192 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

House parties are still rampant, gardaí say

Gardaí discovered a house party with up to 100 people in attendance in a blatant breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

New data issued by An Garda Síochána shows more than 3,300 fines have been handed out to people attending or organising house parties to date.

Overall, 19,865 fines have been issued for breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

As of April 8, the following number of fines have been issued by gardaí:

3,972 €100 fines for non-essential travel

1,046 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,421

675 €500 fines for organising a house party

2,666 €150 fines for attending a house party

337 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face-covering

377 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said that the “vast majority” are following public health advice, however, gardaí are still seeing a high volume of large social gatherings.

“Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19,” she said.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”

J&J vaccine under review

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a review to assess reported blood clots in people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

The EU medicine’s regulator said its safety committee "has started a review of a safety signal to assess reports of thromboembolic events" after reports of four cases, one of them fatal.

"Four serious cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets have been reported post-vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen," the EMA said.

Although the European medicine’s watchdog has approved the single-shot J&J vaccine, it has not been rolled out in the bloc yet.

Ireland is due to receive the first batch of J&J vaccines around April 19, and approximately 600,000 doses are due to be delivered to the country before the end of June.