'Lottery' for special education as only some staff vaccinated, says union

Special education is facing a “lottery”, which means some staff are being offered protection against Covid-19 through vaccination, while others are not, despite being exposed to the same level of risk.

That’s according to Fórsa, the union that represents special needs assistants (SNAs), school secretaries, and caretakers.

Delegates at the union’s annual education division conference on Friday backed an emergency motion calling on the Government to complete the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations to staff within all special education schools.

It has emerged that staff at special schools in several counties have been vaccinated by the HSE, because it categorised them as healthcare workers.

According to Fórsa, the vaccine schedule should take into account the fact that SNAs provide the same level of care to students as frontline healthcare workers, and that the HSE has made the same assessment.

“These staff work with children with disabilities, many of whom are in the very high or high-risk categories, and some support these people in residential and respite settings,” said Andy Pike, head of education with Fórsa.

“These vaccinations took place alongside the vaccinations for those in vulnerable groups, without causing any delays and without denying vaccinations to any other group. The vaccination of education staff can be carried out in parallel with the vaccinations of other vulnerable groups.”

Inconsistencies

“Government should accept the view of the HSE that SNAs are comparable to frontline healthcare workers and end these inconsistencies by rolling out the vaccine not only to staff in all of our special schools but also to all SNAs, teachers, secretaries and caretakers working in our schools system."

In her address to delegates, Education Minister Norma Foley said schools across the country have met the challenges of Covid-19 head-on.

"The most recent challenge, the phased reopening of schools after Christmas, could not have been achieved without the support and collaboration of the education partners, including Fórsa, representing as it does a range of staff across the education sector both in schools and in supporting activities."

Key strands in relation to pay and conditions for secretaries and caretakers have been identified, she said, adding a phased approach would be taken to the development of proposals.

"Engagement is ongoing and is scheduled to return to the WRC later this month and I support the meaningful engagement on this issue by all parties."

Delegates at the annual conference also backed a motion on Friday afternoon seeking changes to the minimum qualifications required for SNAs.

Enhanced SNA qualification requirements

Fórsa is due to attend the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) shortly for an engagement on its claim for enhanced SNA qualification requirements.

The union wants a relevant QQI level 6 qualification, or the equivalent, to be essential criteria when new SNAs are hired. Many schools already seek a level 6 qualification and don’t appoint new SNAs unless they at least hold a level 6 QQI award.

One attendee at the conference was Katrina Flanagan, an SNA from Waterford city. "One of the things big things that SNAs would like looked at by the department is the recognition of our profession.

All SNAs have done their own training and have trained themselves up to quite a high level. We would like some recognition of that, and to see our role professionalised as it should be."

"Not everybody could do our job, and when the department speaks, it speaks of teachers. They don't seem to recognise the role SNAs, secretaries or caretakers play in schools. While our roles are different to our teaching colleagues, they are not less than."