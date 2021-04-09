Thousands arrived into Ireland from countries set to be added to quarantine list

Thousands of passengers have arrived into Ireland from countries which are set to be added to the hotel quarantining list.

It is expected that France, Italy and Germany and possibly the US will be among the states added to the mandatory quarantining list when the Government meets next week.

The latest figures released by the Department of Transport show almost 3,000 people arrived into the State from France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

A total of 1,246 people arrived from France between ​March 29 and April 4, a further 733 passengers arrived from the US, 707 people came in from Germany and 245 from Italy.

Overall 15,422 passengers came in through Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports during this time.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he expects that Germany and France will be among the states added to the mandatory quarantine list and wants to see the list expanded.

While senior officials continue to discuss the extension of mandatory quarantining, those in Government believe that fewer than 10 extra countries will be added by the Cabinet next week.

Hotel quarantining system

Mr Ryan defended the current hotel quarantining system by claiming that the Government is following health advice.

"The Government next week is to to meet to consider the advice of the health authorities who are saying we should be looking at countries like France and Germany, and including them on a quarantine list now because of the very high incidence and the concern about variants in those countries," he told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne show.

But he said countries will be added and taken off that list as the rate of the virus changes.

"The requirements for quarantine will change, and this is not going to be a permanent fixture. This cannot be designed as a way that's going to be there forever in a day. We need connectivity we need the ability for people to come home and travel and so on," the Green Party leader said.