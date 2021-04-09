Growing up in Lockdown: Irish TikTok teen used pandemic to develop her online creativity

Teenager Sequana O’Brien spoke to Shauna Bowers about how she spent her time during lockdown growing her online following with her TikTok makeup transformations

For Sequana O’Brien, lockdown was an opportunity to improve her makeup artistry skills and branch out into more unusual looks.

The 15-year-old, who has more than 4,500 followers on TikTok and 5,100 followers on Instagram, first became interested in makeup when she was 12. With the additional time spent at home over the last year, she has been able to experiment and become more creative.

“I started doing eyeshadow and stuff three years ago. I did art in secondary school and started to incorporate that as well. I started to do face paint as well as makeup,” she said.

“I think it’s been a lot easier being creative over the past year. I’ve had a lot more time to focus on my Instagram and stuff. I think it’s been good content-wise. I’ve definitely improved a lot in the last year.”

Sequana has featured a number of artistic looks on her page, including Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, the Grinch and the Lion King. Where does she get the inspiration?

“Sometimes I just think of my own looks and what I’d like and other times, if I’m really stuck for ideas, I look at Instagram at some other makeup artists and take inspiration from them,” she said.

“I have a few looks inspired by artists and paintings. I have a Michaelangelo look up, inspired by a painting he does. So I also take inspiration from artists and famous paintings.”

The makeup artist, who is self-taught, never intended to gain such a following.

“I didn’t actually have a makeup TikTok account, it was just my normal account, and I put a makeup video on it one day and it got like 80,000 views on it so I decided to turn it into a makeup account,” she explained.

However, now after being able to spend more time practicing over the past year, she has decided it is something she would like to pursue as a career.

“I’d love to get a qualification. I’d love to do makeup on movie sets and the more creative side of it rather than working as a beautician and doing normal makeup.”