Schools must be 'flexible' on uniforms and shoes, say parents group

A parents support group has appealed to schools to be flexible, after a number of parents reported receiving letters warning students will be sent home if they're not wearing the correct uniform on Monday.

The appeal comes as non-essential retail and click-and-collect services remain closed under level 5 restrictions.

Spark Ireland, which supports single parents, shared a letter which was sent out by a Dublin secondary school, which said, ahead of the return of all pupils to school this Monday, that students may be sent home for not wearing the appropriate school uniform.

The letter also said the school appreciated the challenges this presented "in terms of budget and laundry as well as the closure of shops”.

Louise Bayliss, co-founder of Spark Ireland, said it wasn't right for schools to adopt such a stringent stance at a time when many parents are under financial pressure and clothing and shoe shops have been closed for four months.

Louise Bayliss, co-founder of single parents group Spark Ireland. Picture: Moya Nolan

“It's one thing at the start of September saying parents need to have the right school shoes and uniforms, but in this case there's six weeks left of term, there's no shops open, and so many people have lost their jobs.”

“School teachers have had their full pay throughout the pandemic, and I don't think they understand the privileged position they're in, because for many parents, they haven't had a salary or wage in 14 months," she said.

Ms Bayliss said school shoes are not "even practical" and for parents struggling, it isn't pragmatic to fork out for new school shoes given there's only six weeks left of the school year.

“If parents are struggling, they're going to buy a pair of shoes that they will wear outside school, buying a pair of school shoes that they'll get maximum 30 days wear out of, and that's not taking out PE days and that's if the schools remain open.”

People who are on €350 a week for a family to survive and pay a mortgage payment, paying €50 for a pair of shoes for six weeks is just not practical.”

Ms Bayliss also raised the point that if school shoes bought in September no longer fit, it is difficult for parents to know what size shoes their child now requires, with shoe shops closed.

We have been contacted by a parent who received this letter from school today. The school are threatening to send 13 yr old's home for not having correct shoes after 4 months of not being in school and not wearing school shoes. Feet grow and shoe shops are closed. #ShoeShaming pic.twitter.com/3zcBEOsnhW — SPARK-Ireland (@SparkIreland) April 7, 2021

“The letter came out on a Wednesday evening, the children are back to school on Monday. How in those two days do you practically organise to get a pair of shoes with no shoe shop open?”

Another letter sent by a Dublin secondary school, seen by the Irish Examiner, said: “Students who arrive to school in non-uniform and/or breach the code of behaviour in any other manner are giving a clear message that they cannot be trusted to abide by any of the school's Covid-19 protocols. They will be sent home immediately.”

“What I didn’t like about that letter is it’s equating not wearing the school uniform and breaching a code of behaviour, instead of the practical reality," Ms Bayliss said.

“Why would not having the uniform mean you’re not capable of adhering to Covid-19 rules?”

“I don't see how not having a pair of shoes or the wrong skirt is proof that you can't adhere to the rules."

"I don't know how intelligent people can make that link, taking into account the financial realities for some parents, taking into account the practical realities, and even more so that children aren't responsible for any of that, that's in their parents' remit.”

Ms Bayliss said she believed primary schools have been much more flexible and conciliatory regarding uniforms this year, and she would appeal to secondary schools to adapt a similar approach.

“During the course of the current pandemic, they should be offering flexibility for families,” she said, adding that parents shouldn’t have to individually go to the school to explain their personal circumstances.

“We should trust that most parents are trying to do their best, and whatever way the children arrive at school, be grateful that they are there and make it as welcoming, and be as understanding as possible.”

“For many children walking into those schools gates next Monday is going to be quite nerve-racking. Don’t add the extra pressure if you've the wrong trousers or the wrong shoes. It’s just inhumane.”

Both schools were contacted for comment but have yet to respond.