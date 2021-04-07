Gardaí renew appeal in search for missing man in Dublin

David Scott has been missing from his home in Tallaght since Sunday, March 28
David Scott has been missing from his home in Tallaght since March 28.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 22:57
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Dublin are renewing their appeal in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 27-year-old man in Dublin.

David Scott has been missing from his home in Tallaght since the early hours of Sunday morning, March 28. 

David is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with a medium build. 

He has short black hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, he was wearing a black cap, black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms with white runners.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users with dash camera footage or who were travelling in the Victoria Quay area of Dublin city between 8.00 – 8.30am on the morning of March 28, to please come forward.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

