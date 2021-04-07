5 further deaths and 423 Covid-19 cases confirmed

There have been five further Covid-19 related deaths confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Four of today's confirmed deaths occurred in April while one occurred in February. The number of deaths related to coronavirus now stands at 4,732.

Another 423 cases of the coronavirus were also confirmed this evening. There is now a total of 239,325 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men

201 are women

73% are under

45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

Almost have of the confirmed cases are located in Dublin with the capital reporting 199 cases.

This is followed by Kildare with 41 cases, Meath with 23, Galway with 20 cases, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 positive cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19, of which 56 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

100 days of vaccines

936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland as of April 4, with 663,411 people having received their first dose and 272,676 received their second dose.

Today marks 100 days since the HSE began administering vaccinations but the million dose milestone has not yet been reached.

Stephen Donnelly said the programme would be “ramped up” during April and May, as more supply becomes available after the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sources said that an additional 100,000 doses may be secured as the month goes on, allowing Ireland to bridge the gap in a shortfall due to shortages of AstraZeneca doses.

Mr Donnelly suggested it would be June before vaccination centres are working at full capacity and are administering 250,000 doses each week.

The Taoiseach announced earlier today that almost 4m vaccines are expected to come into Ireland before July and confirmed the vaccine portal will be up and running in the next two weeks.

Those aged 65 to 69 can expect to book their jabs when the portal opens on April 19, with HSE director Paul Reid saying those vaccinations can start that week.

EMA says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the EMA’s safety assessment committee, the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks in fighting Covid-19.

In a statement, the EMA says, “The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.”

Meanwhile a government committee in the UK advising on coronavirus vaccinations has said people under the age of 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Due to a very small number of blood clots in younger people those under the age of 30 will be offered Pfizer or Moderna instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Dr June Raine, told a briefing that the clots were “extremely rare.”

“Based on the current evidence, the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca against Covid-19 and its associated risks – hospitalisation and death – continues to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people," she said.

“Our review has reinforced that the risk of this rare suspected side effect remains extremely small.”

Dr Raine added, “The evidence is firming up and our review has concluded that while it’s a strong possibility, more work is needed to establish beyond all doubt that the vaccine has caused these side effects.”

Professor Wei Shen, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the recommendation to prefer other vaccines to AstraZeneca for those under 30 is “out of the utmost caution” rather than because of “any serious safety concerns.”