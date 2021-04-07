EMA: Benefits of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine outweigh the risks

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The benefits of the vaccine in fighting Covid-19 are still seen to outweigh the risks, according to the EMA’s safety assessment committee PRAC.

The vaccine is now known as Vaxzevria, a brand name-change confirmed this week.

In a statement, the EMA said they carried out a review of 62 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and 24 cases of splanchnic vein thrombosis reported in the EU drug safety database as of 22 March and noted that 18 of which were fatal.

The cases came mainly from spontaneous reporting systems in the EEA and the UK.

This includes about 25 million people who have received the vaccine.

They said: “EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca).

"EMA is reminding healthcare professionals and people receiving the vaccine to remain aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within 2 weeks of vaccination.

So far, most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 years of age within 2 weeks of vaccination. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.”

The EMA statement continued, "Covid-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects."

And the EMA advised that national authorities may provide additional guidance on the roll out of the vaccine based on individual situations.