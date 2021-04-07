No brain blood clots reported with AZ Covid vaccine to date – HPRA

Health Products Regulatory Authority confirmed16 blood clotting incidents had been reported in connection with the AstraZeneca vaccine to date but that none were of the 'rare' brain type
The EMA is expected to issue a decision on Wednesday on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns over a small number of rare brain blood clotting incidents linked with low levels of blood platelets.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 12:30
Maresa Fagan

The medicines watchdog has confirmed that no brain blood clotting incidents have been reported following the administration of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland to date.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which monitors and reviews the safety and efficacy of drugs and medical products, confirmed that 16 blood clotting incidents had been reported in connection with the AstraZeneca vaccine to date but that none were of the “rare” brain type currently being investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

More than 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

“The HPRA has received reports of blood clots occurring following vaccination with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, with 16 reports received as of 31 March, none of which had a fatal outcome,” a spokesperson for the HPRA said.

The reports describe different types of blood clots typically seen at any time in the general population, such as clots in the lung or legs. 

"None of the reports received to date have described cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which is a rare type of blood clot in the brain, nor the occurrence of a blood clot associated with low platelets,” they added.

Reported incidents

The HPRA said all reported incidents and side-effects were being closely monitored and will be considered in the context of the ongoing EMA review.

The EMA is expected to issue a decision on Wednesday on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns over a small number of rare brain blood clotting incidents linked with low levels of blood platelets.

More than a dozen countries have restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to certain age groups because of the concerns.

Link

In recent weeks, the EMA said the benefit of taking the vaccine outweighed any risk but a senior EMA official this week signalled that there may be a link between the vaccine and increased blood clotting risk.

The EMA will hold a press conference on Wednesday to outline the findings of its ongoing review and investigation into the blood clotting risk and whether it is caused by the vaccine.

The HPRA also confirmed that 25 blood clotting incidents have been reported in connection with mRNA Covid vaccines to date.

Anyone concerned that they may have a blood clot is urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, or persistent abdominal pain following vaccination.

Immediate medical attention should also be sought if someone experiences severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision a few days after vaccination or they experience skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of vaccination days later.

One in six adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine

