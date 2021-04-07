More people admit to socialising as walk-in Covid-19 test centres set to open 

The proportion of people socialising has doubled since February, as the Government confirmed more walk-in test centres will open in Covid-19 hotspot areas this week.

Data from the Social Activity Measure (SAM) study has shown that more people reported letting their guard down and socialising indoors in March than in the previous month.

Assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said compliance was still “very high” but expressed concern over rising social interactions.

Fewer precautions

While almost half of people refrained from meeting anyone from outside of their household, a “minority” were having social visits and taking fewer precautions than in February, a Government media briefing heard on Wednesday,

One in 10 people report hosting visitors or visiting another household for social reasons on any given day. Most of these visits take place indoors, with poor ventilation and no masks worn.

"While a majority reported maintaining social distancing during household visits in early February, less than a quarter did in late March,” Ms Canavan said.

“These risks have resulted in a doubling in the proportion of the population who are having close contact encounters during social visits, from 3.1% to 6.7%. Each of these visits typically involve two to three people from another household,” she added.

It was “most concerning”, she said, that the HSE had also reported an 8% increase in average close contacts in the past month.

Traffic volumes up 15%

Data from the SAM study also found that traffic volumes were up 15% in the past month and that more non-essential workers were attending their workplace in March.

Limiting social contacts and interactions continues to be one of the key defences against the virus, she said, also urging employers and employees to work from home where possible.

Ms Canavan reiterated the need for people “to hang on a little longer” and to adhere to public health measures as the vaccination programme continues to roll out.

Meanwhile, the Government intends to open up more walk-in test centres in areas with high Covid-19 infection rates this week.

Walk-in test centres

To date, 22,644 people have attended 12 pop-up or temporary walk-in test centres in counties Dublin, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Kildare and Galway, between March 25 and April 5. Almost half of those attending were aged between 25-44 years.

Of all walk-in tests to date, 2.7% were positive for Covid-19, with some areas such as Finglas in Dublin having a 5% positivity rate.

“Additional testing centres are due to open later this week and will target where there is the greatest risk of disease,” Ms Canavan said.