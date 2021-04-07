Million dose vaccine milestone close but remains elusive

Ireland's vaccination programme marks 100 days in operation today, but the million dose milestone remains untouched as of yet.

In a video, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today marked 100 days since Dubliner Annie Lynch received her vaccination.

He said that almost a million doses have been administered since the rollout began on December 28. It is expected that Ireland will hit the milestone either today or tomorrow.

Today is the 100th day of Ireland's COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. We've made incredible progress so far and we're on course for four in five adults who want a vaccine to have at least a first dose by the end of June. @roinnslainte @HSELive @AmbulanceNAS @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/8H9tNvbpQq — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 7, 2021

The video comes as some in Government are forecasting that Ireland will get close to administering one million doses of vaccines in the month of April, with supply expected to outstrip the previously predicted 860,000 figure.

Sources said that an additional 100,000 doses may be secured as the month goes on, allowing Ireland to bridge the gap in a shortfall due to shortages of AstraZeneca doses.

The country is currently around two and a half weeks behind schedule and government sources say that they are "keen" to ensure that there is no further slippage as mass vaccination centres for the general population open in the coming weeks.

One source accepted that the rollout thus far has been "difficult", but said that "every dose is going into an arm as soon as possible" and that the country would hit the target of 82% of all adults having received at least their first dose by the end of June.

Mr Donnelly said that the country is now "focusing on protecting the most vulnerable" and "our extraordinary healthcare workers" and said that those over 70 will be offered their vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Health Minister said, however, that people should stick to public health guidelines to allow the country buy some time as the vaccine delivery accelerates.

"If we can keep that curve flat, we can look forward to a much better summer.

"The coming weeks will see the pace of vaccination get faster."