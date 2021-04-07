Gardaí seek public's help to find man missing from Dublin home

Missing man, Joseph Davis. File picture.

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 10:47
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to trace the whereabouts of a man missing from his Dublin home. 

Joseph Davis, 48, was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, April 4, at around 1.30pm on the Navan road in Dublin 7. 

Mr Davis is described of being of slim build with blue eyes and short brown hair and 5'9" in height. 

When last seen on Sunday he was wearing a green hoody, beige boots, blue jeans and a navy cap. 

Anyone with information on Mr Davis's whereabouts is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

