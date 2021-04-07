New survey finds Covid pandemic has put young people in Ireland under 'more stress than ever before'

The pandemic has put young people under "more stress than ever before" according to a RED C research poll published today.

According to the study, half of adults over the age of 35 said they are stressed regularly while over half of all 18 to 34-year-olds often feel stressed, compared to 35% around the world.

The global survey also found that 32% of adults in Ireland say they regularly drink alcohol - significantly above the global average of 15%.

The survey shows Ireland has the second-highest rate of alcohol consumption among the 34 countries that took part.

Men in Ireland are more than twice as likely to say they regularly drink as women.

The new global survey about the Covid-19 pandemic found that three-quarters of Irish people also feel they're healthy or very healthy.

Richard Colwell, CEO of RED C Research, who carried out the survey, said the pandemic has had little impact on alcohol consumption in Ireland with the consumption in bars and restaurants offset by alcohol consumed at home.

Mr Colwell said young people are exercising more due to the pandemic, possibly as a result of the stress they are experiencing and that the pandemic has impacted younger people more.

"They're the most likely to have changed their behaviour in the past year. So they are the most likely to have improved their participation in exercise and to feel they are more healthy.

"So despite the fact that they are more stressed, and maybe that's driving that, they are actually trying to overcome it with more exercise and to feel more healthy generally.

"But certainly the pandemic has put the younger generation in Ireland under more stress than ever before," said Mr Colwell.