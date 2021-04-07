HSE says vaccines protecting 'most vulnerable' in nursing homes as country closes in on 1m dose target

The one millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine is due to be administered in Ireland today.

The Government had previously aimed to get 1.25 million doses given to people by the end of March - however there were supply issues.

Meanwhile, nine further Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health and 443 new cases of the disease were reported.

The five-day moving average number of cases now stands at 463, which is almost 15% lower than last week.

Jack Lambert, a University College Dublin (UCD) professor of infectious diseases, thinks the Government faces infrastructure challenges to try and meet it's vaccine target of 4 million doses by the end of June.

"It's a huge challenge to rollout five million vaccines, two doses, to a population like this, with a country that really has a poor infrastructure.

"We don't have a good infrastructure, in our communities we don't have lists, databases, this and that, there is a lot of impediment to a rapid vaccine rollout in Ireland," said Professor Lambert.

It comes as the head of the HSE has said the vaccines "are now protecting the most vulnerable" in nursing homes.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said in the latest round of mass testing of residents, fewer than a dozen tested positive out of over 16,000.

Meanwhile, human rights activists have said the government should scrap plans it has to issue Covid-19 vaccine certs.

Previously, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it could be the way to let hospitality businesses and live arts events return sooner.

Liam Herrick, Executive Director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said there is a case for using proof of immunity to ensure people can cross international borders.

However he says demanding proof in the domestic economy will only lead to discrimination -- and erode trust in the vaccine programme.

"There's a wholly separate question about having access to goods and services within a country linked to possession of a digital cert.

"No European country has successfully introduced a system of this type so far and in our view, and in the view of privacy activists across Europe,

"We feel that such a measure will lead to discrimination, violations of digital privacy and will go against the principles of having a voluntary vaccine program.