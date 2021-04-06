Three people have returned to hotel quarantine after absconding earlier today

Three people absconded from a hotel quarantine facility in Dublin earlier today.

The three women left the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry having arrived just days earlier.

Travellers entering the country from 59 designated countries are required to spend two weeks in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Gardaí were contacted in relation to the three leaving the hotel before their quarantine period had ended.

Following a graduated policing response, Gardaí persuaded the women to return to the Dublin facility.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time."

This is the second known incident of travellers leaving mandatory quarantine since it was introduced late last month.

Just days after the new rules were introduced, three people left the same hotel in Santry. Two of them were located.

The Department of Health has said it is a criminal offence if a person does not fulfil the requirement for mandatory quarantine.

Those who break quarantine face fines of up to €2,000, risk a month's imprisonment, or both.

The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry was the first hotel to begin receiving quarantining travellers.