Teachers accuse Government of 'breaking its promise' on vaccine rollout

The Government is unlikely to revise its decision on the new vaccine rollout schedule, the Minister for Education has indicated to teachers.

Addressing the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) annual conference, Norma Foley said she understands the disappointment about the recent changes to the rollout.

However, the change has been driven by new evidence that shows age is the “strongest predictor” of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or ICU or die, according to Ms Foley.

According to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), a person between the age of 60 and 64 is 70 times more likely to die as a result of Covid-19 than a person aged 20 to 34, Ms Foley said.

This is the latest medical and scientific evidence available. This is not a value judgment on any given profession. This is simply the science.

However, John Boyle, INTO general secretary, told the minister that it appeared her Government did not care about teachers who contract the virus, or who suffer the "excruciating and debilitating" impacts of long Covid.

"Rather, concern appears only to be with decreasing hospitalisations and taking the easy rather than the fair approach to vaccination."

“When our members returned to schools in February and March with infection levels still extremely high, your Government promised in writing that they would be in the first one-third of the population vaccinated,” he said.

“Your Government broke that promise.”

“The new group nine on the revised list gives priority to those who work in crowded settings.

"Surely spending nearly six hours a day in a small room with children from 25 or more families is a crowded setting?”

In her address to INTO members, Ms Foley said that work is ongoing with the HSE to roll out antigen testing on a pilot basis in primary and post-primary schools.

"This pilot will seek to examine the potential for antigen testing to be used within the school environment as an additional measure to sustain the opening of schools.

"Later this week, I will be speaking with Minister Peter Weir to learn more about Northern Ireland’s experience with antigen testing in schools to date."

Meanwhile, primary school teachers have supported a motion calling for further reform of pregnancy and reproductive health-related leave.

The INTO’s central executive committee has been directed to negotiate with the Department of Education to ensure that no certified pregnancy-related absence can be counted towards ordinary sick leave, affect pay entitlements, and that any appointments for assisted reproduction appointments should be fully substitutable.

This follows regular calls for a reproductive health leave scheme to support teachers managing early miscarriage, fertility treatments, and other reproductive health-related matters during the school year.

Proposing the motion, Siobhán Lynskey of the INTO Tuam branch, said the union's equality committee found that more than 75% of those who experienced a reproductive health matter used school closures, midterms or holidays to schedule appointments.

"Teachers who miscarry need time and space to recover. They should not have the additional worry of it impacting on their sick leave. This is the most human of topics. Our colleagues need support.”