Unions and Government on collision course over teachers' vaccine priority downgrade

Teaching unions and the Government are on a collision course after Education Minister Norma Foley refused to move teachers back up the vaccine priority schedule.

The unions, representing 80,000 teachers, will today decide whether to ballot members for industrial action over the issue.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO), Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), and Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) will present delegates at their annual conferences with a joint motion, demanding vaccine prioritisation.

Failing that, the motion will mandate the unions to explore any and all options, up to and including industrial action.

Norma Foley told the INTO conference she understands teachers' disappointment about being bumped down the vaccine priority list.

She said the change was driven by new evidence that shows age is the “strongest predictor” of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or ICU or die.

According to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), a person between the age of 60 and 64 is 70 times more likely to die as a result of Covid-19 than a person aged between 20 and 34.

“This is the latest medical and scientific evidence available. This is not a value judgement on any given profession. This is simply the science.”

Vaccine priority was raised by union leaders at all three conferences throughout the day yesterday.

John Boyle, INTO general secretary, said that when his union's members returned to schools with infection levels still high, the Government promised in writing that they would be in the first one-third of the population to be vaccinated.

"The new group nine on the revised list gives priority to those who work in crowded settings. Surely spending nearly six hours a day in a small room with children from 25 or more families is a crowded setting?" he said.

Ann Piggott, ASTI president, described the change to the vaccine schedule as “a brutal and sudden kick in the teeth” for teachers and other public sector workers.

“Why will someone who is working from home, without meeting anyone be vaccinated ahead of people who are in positions of potential exposure to coronavirus?”

Teachers in the high-risk category who are suffering from cancer, heart failure, and other illnesses, as well as teachers in the 60 to 64 age category, have been told to return to "choc-a-bloc" classrooms from April 12, she added.

“The latest promised easing of restrictions will allow only two people who are vaccinated to meet indoors, but in undersized classrooms, the parallel universe continues: 33 can meet without vaccinations."

Correspondence from the Department of Education sent in February offered hope that representations would see frontline school staff vaccinate at the earliest opportunity, according to Martin Marjoram, TUI president.

“We have never sought to be advanced above those most vulnerable to infection or the most serious consequences thereof, but we must insist that commitments made on such sensitive issues be honoured.”

Meanwhile, funding higher and further education is an issue that has been “ducked and dodged for far too long”, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris who addressed the TUI annual conference.

The union represents approximately 4,000 staff members at institutes of technologies and technological universities.

While investment in the sector has increased, it is not where it needs to be.

“We expect the final report on the future funding of the sector in the next few months and I want you to know two things: I don’t intend to be dusting it or seeking a shelf to stick it on," he said.