Hunt for new €200m vessel to replace ageing LÉ Eithne under way

The Department of Defence has finally put out a tender for consultants to help it procure a €200m multi-role vessel (MRV) for the Naval Service.

As far back as 2015, the White Paper on Defence identified the need to replace the ageing Naval Service flagship LÉ Eithne with a new vessel, such as an MRV, which would be capable of carrying troops, freight and a helicopter.

The Department of Defence has gone to tender to seek consultants to provide the best design and value for money for the new ship, which it says will be “tailor-made to meet the requirements of the Defence Forces.”

The department said the design specification of the ship must make it “capable of providing a flexible and adaptive capacity for a wide range of maritime tasks, both at home and overseas.”

UN Security Council

It is believed that Ireland's membership of the UN Security Council is one of the reasons the project is now being moved along, as it shows the willingness of the government to be ready to ship troops and equipment to foreign trouble spots if requested to do so by the UN.

The ship could also be deployed at home to go to the scene of emergencies, such as natural disasters.

The MRV is included in the Government National Development Plan as a major capital project, and is also listed in the Defence Equipment Development Plan.

Would-be consultants have until May 11 to apply for the tender.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Government is also looking at purchasing two new patrol vessels for post-Brexit sea fishery patrols in the Irish Sea.

New Zealand Navy

The Irish Examiner understands it has been looking at purchasing two 'fairly new' vessels from the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), which have proved too small for their requirements.

These ships are much smaller than the ones currently in use by the Naval Service, which have crews of around 45.

If purchased, New Zealand ships could be crewed by up to 25 each.

Instead of being based at Naval Service headquarters on Haulbowline Island in Cork Harbour, they are likely to be based on the eastern coast, possibly around Dún Laoghaire.