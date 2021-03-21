Just 862 trained personnel left in Navy as 24 more seek to leave

The Naval Service continues to hemorrhage personnel, falling to just 862 trained crew members and facing the further loss of 24 experienced seamen who have sought and are awaiting to be discharged from the force.

Figures provided to the Irish Examiner show that as of March 1, the total complement of personnel had plunged below the 900 mark.

Successive governments have agreed the Naval Service's minimum manpower level should stand at 1,094.

However, the Defence Forces press office confirmed as of March 1 the 899 personnel they were quoting included 37 untrained people: 27 enlisted recruits and 10 officer cadets.

That brings the number of trained personnel at present to 862.

So far this year, seven seamen, many long-serving and highly-skilled, have sought and received a discharge from the Naval Service.

A further 24 have also sought to leave and are currently awaiting their discharge, which would reduce trained personnel numbers to 838 — more than 2,000 short of what the Naval Service is supposed to have.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney introduced a special loyalty payment of €10,000 for personnel who had sign up for a two-year period for sea-going patrols.

As of March 1, the number of personnel approved for the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme stood at just 43. Six applicants were deemed ineligible and a further 30 applications are being processed.

The exodus of highly-trained personnel, which shows no sign of abating, has prompted the country's largest military representative association, PDForra, to declare the scheme is not working.

PDForra president Mark Keane maintained this is because 48% of its members do not qualify, as they have to have a minimum of three years' experience.

He said as a result, it had created a “two-tier” Naval Service.

“Despite the introduction of this scheme, we have witnessed more people leaving the Naval Service this year, than compared to the same time last year,” Mr Keane said.

The Naval Service is also suffering from a loss of experienced personnel in highly specialised roles, such as engine room artificers, who are vital in keeping ships at sea.

Several have left, or are about to leave, for far better paid jobs in the private sector.

“The discharge of highly skilled technicians is a worrying development as the Government have failed to publish the Tech Review 2 - 6 which was promised to be released by the Government last year. This was to be done as part of the Taoiseach's 'high level implementation plan' for the Defence Forces,” Mr Keane said.

It was expected this review would have recommended increased remuneration for such vital personnel in an effort to stem their exodus to the private sector.

“It is time now for a mature conversation around these pressing issues, as PDForra have been actively highlighting the issues since 2017.

"Currently our members are voting with their feet and leaving the Defence Forces in ever increasing numbers,” Mr Keane added.