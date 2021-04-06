Slight increase in Covid-19 hospital cases

There has been a slight increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, the HSE has said.
More than 260 patients were in hospital, an increase of three since yesterday, while the number of patients in Intensive Care units has reduced to 55.
On Monday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported 320 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.
This was the lowest daily case number since mid-December.
UCC professor Gerry Killeen, a founding member of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which advocates for Zero-Covid, says the latest modelling from NPHET is not ambitious enough to eliminate the disease.
"They didn't even present any scenario in which we would aim for a production number of less than one.
"That's basically the white flag on any ambition to just stamping this out, and that includes the P1 that's already here, the B1351 that's already here.
"I know it's tough but we've just gotta find that leadership and ambition and determination to bring this thing to an end. I'm as sick of it as everybody else."