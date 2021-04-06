Teacher unions to debate industrial action over vaccine schedule changes

Students could face disruption before the summer if teachers choose to strike over the Government's decision to bump them down the vaccine priority list.

The three teachers’ unions are expected to bring forward emergency motions on potential industrial action to delegates as their annual Easter teaching conferences get under way.

The emergency motions will not affect the next and final phase of reopening schools from next Monday, April 12. However, if passed, it could see industrial action taken as early as this term.

Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to be greeted with an angry reception when she addresses delegates virtually across both days of the conferences.

While the minister is to speak at both the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) and Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) conferences, she will not address the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).

Last night, union representatives would not be drawn on the wording of the motions to be brought to delegates. It is also not yet known whether it will be a joint motion shared between the three unions.

Delegates will be asked if they support taking a strong position in relation to changes in the vaccine rollout. They will also be asked about what action they may deem necessary to achieve a revision of the decision on the vaccines made last week, according to Kieran Christie, ASTI general secretary.

'Very disappointed'

"Our members are very angry and hurt and disappointed with the decision that has been made," said Mr Christie. "They want the matter revisited and redressed."

If delegates back the motions, union members will then be balloted for industrial action, likely to include potential strike action. It is expected that this could take place at primary level within the coming weeks.

However, secondary teachers are understood to be reluctant about heaping more disruption on this year's Leaving Cert class. The removal of teachers from the vaccine priority list is seen by many as a move that could undermine the efforts of teachers and school staff to keep schools open and running during the pandemic.

Members of the INTO, ASTI, and TUI are said to be furious about the change to the rollout. One union source said its members felt as if they had the rug pulled out from under them after being told they would be prioritised along with other frontline staff.

Fórsa has also called on the Government to review the decision to remove special needs assistants from the Covid-19 vaccine priority list.

As well as Covid’s impact on the classroom, longstanding issues such as lower pay for new entrants and large class sizes are expected to dominate the agenda across both days of the annual teaching conferences.

Research carried out by the TUI suggests that almost three out of 10 teachers who entered the profession after 2011 do not believe they will still be in the teaching profession in 10 years' time.

Pay disparity

However, if pay disparity was to be addressed, 74% said they believed they would still be in the profession in 10 years. Martin Marjoram, TUI president, said this shows the "continuing corrosive effect" of pay disparity.

The INTO is expected to warn that the pandemic hit a primary education system already near breaking point, citing a "decade of underinvestment" in primary and special schools. INTO president Mary Magner will call for a change of approach to education funding here post-Covid, pointing to our low levels of GDP on primary education.

Yesterday, a further 320 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. No new deaths were reported.

The latest vaccination figures show that 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to Friday, April 2 — 655,292 people have received their first dose while 268,586 have received their second. The millionth dose will be given within days.