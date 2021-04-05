No Covid-related deaths and 320 cases confirmed

There have been no new Covid-related deaths reported today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed that the current death toll of the virus in Ireland remains 4,718.

A further 320 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

Currently, there are 260 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, of these 58 are in ICU.

In the past seven days, 124,185 tests have been completed with a positivity rate of 3.2%.

The latest vaccination figures show that 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to Friday, April 2 - 655,292 people have received their first dose while 268,586 have received their second.

Expert says mandatory hotel quarantine system a 'shambles'

A public health expert thinks the mandatory hotel quarantine system is a "shambles".

Ministers decided against adding France, Germany, Italy and the US to the updated list which comes into force on Tuesday.

High levels of Covid coupled with a new variant discovered in Southern France have heightened fears of spread here.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines says there is "no rationality" to the current travel list which excludes France, Germany and Italy.

Prof Staines says travellers from all countries should have to face mandatory hotel quarantine.

"There is no rationality for excluding places in the Pacific from which nobody travels to Ireland and allowing people from France to travel here," said Prof Staines.

It is reported that a 'home quarantine' system will be discussed this week as well as using vaccines as a way of reducing isolation time.

People Before Profit says the Government needs to stop departing from Public Health Advice when it comes to mandatory quarantine.

Dublin TD Paul Murphy says the Government doesn't have the courage to add powerful nations to the list.

"Yet again the Government has departed from public health advice, this time by not including countries on the mandatory quarantine list that really should be there by virtue of the variants they have or the rates of Covid that they have," said Mr Murphy.

"It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that they are doing that because they are more powerful and more influential countries."

Ireland will see benefits of vaccines after 'three or four million' doses

An infectious diseases specialist says Ireland will feel the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines once three or four million doses are given.

Medics across Ireland have now given 930,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

Mass inoculation centres have kept working through the Easter weekend in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

More than 13% of the population has had the first dose, and 5.4% has had a second.

A new daily vaccination record was set on Good Friday when more than 30,000 people received a shot.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the millionth dose will be given within days.

Mr Reid said: "So we can start to see the programme scaling up now, particularly as we move through April but also specifically into May, where we seem to see much higher volumes coming.

"Last week alone we have over 120,000 and we're on target to have at least, if not more than that over the coming week."

Hope that case numbers will remain stable as sectors begin to reopen

An infectious diseases specialist is hoping Covid-19 case numbers remain stable as some sectors reopen next week.

The phased reopening of construction is set to begin on April 12, while all remaining secondary students return to school on the same date.

Professor Sam McConkey of the RCSI says he is confident construction can operate safely.

He said that the work is carried out in a socially distanced way and is outdoors adding that construction workers are used to wearing protective gear and adhering to strict health and safety protocols.

"It is an industry that has been doing sensible health and safety for decades," said Prof McConkey.

89 new Covid-19 cases in NI over two days

Health officials in Northern Ireland have reported 89 new cases of Covid-19 over two days.

There have been two more patient deaths have been reported in that period.

The North's Department of Health says it will provide more comprehensive figures from Wednesday.