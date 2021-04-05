Seanad hopefuls unhappy at Lawless's access to Leinster House

Would-be senators have expressed disappointment after one candidate in the Seanad by-election was given special dispensation to be in Leinster House despite restrictions.

Billy Lawless, who is standing for the Industrial Panel, was in Leinster House last Monday, despite the current Covid protocol in government buildings allowing essential visitors only.

When asked by the Irish Examiner about his attendance in Leinster House, Mr Lawless said he had received a letter from the Clerk of the Seanad Martin Groves which allowed him to travel from his home in Galway.

A spokeswoman for the Oireachtas said: "Regarding Seanad Candidates, there will be occasions when they have a right of attendance as set out in the act. Obviously, they can attend for Seanad election, issue of ballot papers and for ruling of nominations etc.

"On request candidates were supplied with a letter for travel purposes regarding their entitlement to attend Leinster House for the purpose of processes relating to the by-election."

There were no Seanad election events in Leinster House last Monday and candidates are prohibited from canvassing TDs and senators for votes in the complex due to health restrictions.

Disappointment

Dublin Mayor Hazel Chu and Labour's candidate Ciaran Ahern, who are running against Mr Lawless, said they were not made aware they could receive special dispensation.

"I'm disappointed this was not made clear to us," Ms Chu said.

"This is already going to be a different and difficult election. If one candidate is receiving dispensation then all candidates should.

"I'm disappointed the rules were not clear from the Oireachtas and it would be great to get clarity on what canvassing procedures and campaign protocols are in place because if one candidate is allowed in we all should be.

"I didn't get a letter, I didn't know I could request one. In light of Covid, if there is specific advice given by the Oireachtas, I'll be following that."

Ciaran Ahern said: "Obviously, my basic premise and understanding is it all had to be done remotely. That's a massive disadvantage to someone who already doesn't know anyone. It's not great to hear this.

"I'm lucky I have a party which has been looking after me, but no one has ever indicated we'd be allowed in even just to be seen in there. It would've made things a bit easier. Cold calling and emailing is difficult.

"All candidates should be advised that this is an option. It's so difficult for new candidates and we were under the understanding all of this was totally remote."