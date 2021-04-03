Nphet reports two deaths and 511 new Covid-19 cases

Good Friday saw one of the highest numbers of vaccines administered in one day
HSE director says April will see a ramping up of vaccines administered. Photo: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 16:01
Caitlín Griffin

There have been two further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Another 511 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 237,695 and the total death toll to 4,715.

Ireland to hit one million vaccine milestone

As of March 31, 865,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Of these, 619,003 people have received their first dose and 246,457 people have received their second dose.

The head of the HSE Paul Reid has said that a "great milestone" of 1m vaccine doses administered to people in Ireland will be reached some time next week.

Mr Reid said that 900,000 doses will be administered by the end of this weekend.

Mr Reid said the remaining 175,000 doses due to be delivered in quarter one arrived into the country on Thursday and are mainly comprising of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The HSE director said it is expected that Ireland will receive an average of one million vaccine doses per month over April, May, and June.

