84 further cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced a further 84 cases of Covid-19 in the region.
No further deaths have been reported.
The figures come as the Health Minister has urged people not to let frustrations over ongoing lockdown restrictions affect their observance of them.
Robin Swann pleaded with the public to stick with the measures over the Easter holiday weekend.
Northern Ireland took a few gradual steps out of lockdown on Thursday, with some limited relaxations on some outdoor gatherings and activities, but widespread restrictions on society remain in place.
A series of further steps are scheduled for April 12, including the full resumption of classroom learning in schools.
The police also issued a message on Friday asking people to continue to respect the Covid-19 rules over the holiday period.