Two women charged after allegedly refusing airport quarantine after Dubai trip

It is understood the women landed on a flight from Dubai on Friday having travelled abroad for cosmetic surgery.
Two women charged after allegedly refusing airport quarantine after Dubai trip

A bus outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, Santry, near Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 20:45
David Young, PA

Two women have been arrested and charged after allegedly refusing to go into mandatory quarantine upon arrival at Dublin Airport.

It is understood the women landed on a flight from Dubai on Friday having travelled abroad for cosmetic surgery.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries currently on Ireland’s designated list.

Anyone arriving from those countries must undergo a 12-night quarantine stay at a designated hotel under Covid-19 rules.

In line with procedures for designated countries, it is understood the women, who are in their 30s and from Ireland, were met on arrival by a Defence Forces representative and an official from the Department of Health.

It is understood gardai were informed when the women allegedly refused to go into quarantine.

They are due to appear in court on Saturday in Dublin.

Gardai were called to the airport by a Defence Forces state liaison officer.

A Garda spokesman said the arrests were a “last resort”.

“Gardai implemented the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort,” he said.

“After failing to comply with gardai two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

“Both women have since been charged.”

The women are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning.

More in this section

Garda stock Young motorcyclist dies following collision
SPAIN Bomb 4 Irish teenager dies after fall in Spain
Vaccine scandals could lead to greater ignoring of Covid-19 restrictions, expert warns Vaccine scandals could lead to greater ignoring of Covid-19 restrictions, expert warns
coronavirusquarantineplace: republic of ireland
Police Stock

Police officers attacked with bottles and bricks in Belfast

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices