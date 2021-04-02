Vaccine scandals could lead to greater ignoring of Covid-19 restrictions, expert warns

High-profile vaccine scandals at two Dublin hospitals could impact how tightly the public follows Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, a behavioural expert has warned.

Professor Pete Lunn, head of behavioural research at the ESRI and member of a Nphet sub-group which advises the Government on behaviour, has warned that previous prominent scandals resulted in a drop-off in adherence to Covid-19 restrictions.

Reports of queue-jumping

He was speaking in the context of the media coverage of vaccine scandals at the Coombe and the Beacon hospitals in Dublin, and growing reports of queue-jumping elsewhere.

That is in addition to prominent displays of the restrictions being flouted, included mass public gatherings in parts of Cork and Dublin in recent days.

There was a dip in the public's adherence to Covid restrictions after Golfgate, according to Prof Pete Lunn. Illustration: Harry Burton

Prof Lunn said: “We can see there was a knock-on effect from Golfgate. There was a knock to people’s perceptions of how much other people were complying with the restrictions.

“That took a definite dip for a few weeks after Golfgate; it lasted for three weeks or so in the data."

Data shows people are most likely to stick to restrictions when they think everyone else is doing so.

The important thing is that when people perceive unfairness, it does make them less willing to make the necessary sacrifices.”

However, Prof Lunn has also found some people take comfort in realising others share their outrage.

“So they realise the majority of the population are doing the right thing because the majority are so outraged by this one story. And then people think ‘oh there’s loads of people like me’”, he said, adding, “That might apply to the Beacon.”

Warnings

Public health officials have issued warnings to people not to gather over the Easter bank holiday weekend. The good weather forecast and the announcement of the impending loosening of restrictions could result in large outdoor gatherings.

Professor Pete Lunn, head of behavioural research at the ESRI has warned that previous prominent scandals resulted in a drop-off in adherence to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Gardaí have warned they will be patrolling public amenities, parks and beauty spots in the coming days, with checkpoints to be stationed across the country's road network.

In Cork, Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh has appealed to people to avoid large gatherings after what he described as "bedlam" at Bell's Field on the northside of the city during the week, where gardaí had to break up a large crowd that had gathered.

And, in a joint statement, Ireland's deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride appealed to people across the island to celebrate safely this Easter.

"Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread," they said.