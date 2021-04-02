Vaccine bonus should apply to nursing home residents, advocates say

Nursing home residents should be permitted to have unrestricted visits from their vaccinated friends and family members, an advocacy group has said.

Since March 22, nursing home and residential care residents may receive two visits a week under levels 3, 4 and 5 of restrictions once the facility has had a high level of vaccination.

A centre is considered to have a high level of vaccination when 80% of all staff and residents have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. If there is not a high level of vaccination, residents should be able to see one person every two weeks.

Care Champions, an advocacy group for older people, believe these vaccinated residents should be able to meet other vaccinated people without limits on duration or frequency.

Majella Beattie, spokeswoman for the group, referred to the "vaccine bonus" announced this week, which stipulates that two vaccinated people can now meet indoors. According to Ms Beattie, this bonus should be extended to nursing home residents.

“People in nursing homes, pretty much all of them at this stage have their two vaccinations, and therefore in addition to the two hourly visits, vaccinated people should be able to see their vaccinated friends and family members if they choose to do so,” she said.

Nursing home residents are themselves standing at the windows begging family members to come in. They’re entitled to that.”

Ms Beattie said many families have noted that Covid visiting restrictions, while necessary prior to vaccination, have had a negative impact on the wellbeing of residents.

Isolated from families

“Over the last year, they have had no say in the fact they’ve been completely isolated from families. Our families would tell us about the devastation, the loneliness, people losing dramatic weight, and because of outbreaks or whatever, people have been left in rooms on their own in total isolation with very little human contact at all,” she said.

“People are reporting that people have deteriorated so much in the past year. Of course, people have died without even the comfort of a family member beside them.

It’s time for people to be given back their human rights, they have their vaccination.”

Nursing homes were one of the hardest hit sectors since the pandemic began. However, since the rollout of the vaccination programme, the number of outbreaks in these settings has declined.

The most recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that during the seven days to Saturday, March 27, there were three outbreaks in nursing homes, down from a peak of 11 in January.