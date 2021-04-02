Say goodbye to sunshine as temperatures due to plummet on Easter Sunday

Looking out our windows now, it would seem summer is already well underway, but sadly that's not the case as temperatures are set to drop sharply late on Easter Sunday.

After a dry and settled start to the weekend, cold air is expected to dominate the country next week.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday night will be dry with clear spells, and some patches of mist and fog but temperatures are expected to dip into low single figures.

From Sunday, despite a good start to the day in the south of the country, showers can be expected later in the day.

Low temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees can be expected on Sunday evening with frost in places.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says that while the weather will remain nice going into the weekend, "we're going to see a change" from Sunday.

"Well the early part of the weekend will be quite nice," he said.

"It will be cool but the winds will be slack on Saturday and some nice good sunshine but it will be warmer again in the southwest of the country with cooler conditions.

"But really from Sunday, we're going to see a change. Now the southern half of the country will have a nice start on Sunday and it should hold dry for many parts of the south but later in the day showers will start to feed in with cooler air."