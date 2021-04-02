Around 30% of lecturers have considered leaving profession or retiring early due to pandemic

Three in ten lecturers have considered leaving the profession early due to Covid-19 as new findings show a significant increase workload as a result of the move to remote learning.

The vast majority of lecturing staff found the preparation, provision and associated work involved in remote working took more time than traditional face-to-face teaching.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) survey of almost 400 lecturing staff found 85% of them said their job was more difficult than in pre-pandemic times.

Protecting the integrity of assessment and protecting against plagiarism was also identified as a greater challenge in the era of remote learning.

IT facilities and broadband were also raised as issues for both lecturers and students.

Around four in 10 lecturers do not believe their students have access to the required IT facilities to learn from home.

"In this regard, we believe it is important to highlight that educational disadvantage does not cease after post-primary, and provision must be made available to provide a level playing field to all students," said TUI President Martin Marjoram.

In terms of health during the pandemic, half of the lecturing staff surveyed said they either have an underlying health issue or live with someone who has underlying medical issues that is of concern in terms of Covid-19. Meanwhile, 8% said they live with somebody over the age of 70.

The TUI survey of almost 400 lecturing staff was taken ahead of the union’s Annual Congress next week and it also looked at issues of funding and pay discrimination.

Mr Marjoram said the legacy of an era of cutbacks damaged the educational experience of student and the working conditions of academic staff before Covid-19 became an issue.

He said that staff have less time and opportunities to interact with students individually or in small groups and as a result those who require additional support are heavily impacted which has an effect on drop-out rates.

"With a significant projected increase in student numbers at third level, urgent action must be taken to finally address the funding crisis in the higher education sector," said Mr Marjoram.

"In this regard, we are warning once again that in the move by consortia of institutes towards technological university status, significant additional funding must be provided."

Meanwhile, 64% of lecturers believe the two-tier pay system which places assistant lecturers appointed since 2011 on a lesser pay scale has negatively impacted morale among staff.

Mr Marjoram said that 20,000 TUI members took strike action over pay discrimination in February 2020 and their campaign will continue until the situation is rectified.