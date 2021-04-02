Pilot studies for rapid Covid testing to begin in third level institutions

Pilot studies for rapid testing to detect Covid-19 during outbreaks are to take place in four universities, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced.

The decision follows a published report yesterday by an expert group into the use of antigen testing to complement the existing PCR tests used in the national testing programme.

The expert group report, welcomed by Minister Harris, recommended widespread rapid testing in Universities, Colleges, Institutes of Technology, and further education establishments, with an emphasis on accommodation.

Minister Harris said his department will work with the Department of Health and the HSE on the rollout of the pilot tests and said the study will play a role in onsite education next year.

“I welcome the publication today and I am very eager for rapid testing pilots to take place in the third level sector," said Minister Harris. "Some existing research into rapid Covid-19 testing has already taken place in our universities and it is intended to extend these studies in the coming weeks in line with the report’s recommendations.

"These pilots will provide learning on the potential role rapid testing can play as an additional tool to assist our plans for additional onsite education in the next academic year."

Minister Harris said plans are still being finalised but the pilot study will begin as soon as possible while engaging with the relevant health bodies.

“Building upon existing collaboration my Department will now engage further with key stakeholders including Science Foundation Ireland, universities in a position to act as potential study sites and the HSE. Our ambition is to finalise plans shortly and quickly begin pilot studies in four universities.

“My Department will work closely with the Department of Health and the HSE on this initiative so as to learn from and contribute to the wider approach to rapid testing,” he said.

Universities have been the site of some previous innovations in Covid-19 testing while managing outbreaks of the virus in their student community, especially in accommodation settings.

In February, the University of Limerick (UL) offered mass testing for its students after the Department of Public Health Mid-West noticed a pattern of outbreaks in the housing estates in the environs of UL.

Public Health Mid-West found the virus had started to spread into Limerick city, and into family homes.

Due to their age, the risk of Covid-19 to students tends to be lower, but there are still risks to their health, and to their parents who are closer in age to the older groups at risk of severe illness.

Before Christmas, UL offered Covid-19 testing on its campus for students without symptoms before they returned home.

It was an attempt to prevent the asymptomatic spread of the virus from the 16,500 strong student body to the wider community.