Skeletal remains found in Drogheda are those of murdered teen

Human skeletal remains found in Drogheda, Co Louth, last month are those of a teenager murdered in the town in January 2020.
The partial remains were discovered at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda on March 11 as part of searches linked to the murder inquiry.
Gardaí say the remains have been positively identified.
Due to legal restrictions, the murdered boy cannot be named and other details pertaining to this case cannot be disclosed at this time.
To date, eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation and two men have appeared in court.