Justice Minister hopeful child victim identification ban will be lifted by end of April

The Dáil is set to debate amendments to laws preventing child murder victims from being named.

It is hoped changes will come in to force by the end of April at the latest.

Last October, the Court of Appeal ruled that section 252 of the Children's Act, which protects child victims of crime from being identified, should also apply when the child is deceased.

So a child's name currently cannot be reported if someone is charged with their murder.

It also means grieving parents cannot speak publicly about their child in cases where they have been unlawfully killed.

Amendments to address this passed all stages in the Seanad last month and its principles will be debated in the Dáil today.

Fianna Fáil's Justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan says it's clear changes are required.

"It has created a great unfairness because it is depriving families of children who have been killed the ability to name their child when the case is going on before the courts," said Mr O'Callaghan.

"The purpose of this legislation is to try to change that so it won't apply to children who have been unlawfully killed and that they will be able to be named in the future."

The Justice Minister expects changes to the act to be enacted before the end of April at the latest.

Helen McEntee says the restricted sittings of the Dáil and Seanad due to Covid have led to unfortunate delays.