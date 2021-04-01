Stock removed from Debenhams in Blanchardstown following four-hour stand-off

Ex-Debenhams workers staged a protest outside Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin overnight in an attempt to prevent the removal of stock from a Debenhams store.

They are calling for a greater redundancy settlement and campaigning for legislation that will improve workers' rights in a liquidation situation.

According to Debenhams shop stewards, gardaí "forcibly removed" the protesters just before 5am this morning following a four-and-a-half hour stand-off.

An Garda Síochána have been contacted for comment on this morning's protest.

The group said they have asked the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste on more than one occasion to state that the removal of clothing stock from any of the Irish Debenhams stores is non-essential economic activity.

"While it is patently obvious to most people that it is non-essential economic activity at odds with Level 5 we nonetheless felt unable to trust KPMG not to try take advantage of our reduced pickets during the lockdown to try remove stock.

"Neither the Taoiseach nor the Táiniste, a local TD in Blanchardstown by the way, ever took the opportunity to send a message to KPMG to not do what happened last night."

The group said they believe their peaceful blockade was a necessary response to KPMG hiring "strike-breaking labour to travel more than 5km" and remove stock from the store.

They likened the incident to the Beacon Hospital vaccine controversy saying there is one rule for the wealthy and powerful and another for everyone else.

"How many ordinary people including small business owners have we heard talk about the hardships they have had to endure for months by obeying the rules and here a liquidator gets an effective Garda escort for law breaking," the shop stewards said.

In a statement, the group said gardaí cited the injunction taken out by KPMG to the former Debenhams workers and the supporters before breaking up the protest.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry was at the protest and said the stand-off lasted for more than four hours before gardaí intervened.

"Disputed stock should not be removed from Debenhams stores in the middle of a Level 5 lockdown nor should the gardaí be assisting the removal of disputed stock from these stores at this time," said Mr Barry.

"The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste should clearly state that this is a breach of the regulations and make it very clear to liquidators KPMG that this activity should cease."

Former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger was also present at the protest and said the events show the reality of a two-tier society.

"What happened at the Beacon Hospital last week showed the reality of a two-tier society and this morning's events in Blanchardstown show a similar double standard - one law for strikebreakers in breach of Level 5 guidelines and another entirely for trade unionists campaigning for a decent redundancy settlement."

Protestors believe there will be further attempts to remove stock from other branches in the coming days and have said they will once again take a stand.

Next Friday, April 9 will mark one year since the Debenhams dispute first began.