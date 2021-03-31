Colleges to offer gender identity and diversity training programme for staff

The plan was announced today to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility
A transgender flag flying outside the Haughton Building at the Carlow campus of IT Carlow. Picture: Hannah Murphy

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 13:47
Steve Neville

Five colleges, including three based in Munster, have teamed up to roll out a gender identity and diversity training programme for staff.

Institute of Technology Carlow, Waterford Institute of Technology, Carlow College St Patrick’s, Limerick Institute of Technology and Mary Immaculate College announced the plan to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility.

The project, entitled ‘The development and implementation of a gender identity, expression and diversity training programme for staff in Irish HEIs’ was awarded €30,000 from the Higher Education Authority’s Gender Equality Enhancement Fund 2020.

A statement revealed that the funding will be used to develop two distinct programmes. 

One will be for academic and professional management and support staff with another for senior executive teams.

Once piloted, the programme will be rolled out amongst the five partner institutions leading to the development and launch of a permanent resource that will be available for all staff.

The programme will be delivered by ShoutOut, a charity that provides educational programmes in educational institutions in areas such as sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and intersex identity.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to develop and implement this training and very much appreciate the funding provided to enable us to achieve this,” said Colette Lane, Director of EDI and People at IT Carlow.

Transgender Day of Visibility was established to show support of trans identities and reject transphobia.

