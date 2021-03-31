Warning of 'critical window' to avoid fourth wave as six deaths and 411 new cases reported

The deputy chief medical officer (CMO) has said that there is a "critical window" over the next eight weeks which could lead to a "fourth wave of infection".

Dr Ronan Glynn said that any increase in close contact is likely to see infection rates in the range of which was experienced in January of this year.

He said: “We can and should be optimistic for an enjoyable summer ahead but, in the meantime, we have to continue to work together to prevent a further wave of infection as we accelerate vaccination across society and maintain our health services.”

Dr Glynn's comments come as a further six Covid-19-related deaths are recorded in Ireland by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Another 411 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

As of Wednesday morning, 297 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 67 were in ICU.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 235,854 and the total death toll to 4,687.

Of the deaths notified this evening, all occurred in the month of March.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 49-87 years.

There were 16 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.

As of March 28, a total of 806,541 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 580,857 people have received their first dose, while 225,684 people have received two doses.

The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 509, while the 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000 population is now at 161.1.

Offaly once again has the highest county incidence rate, followed by Donegal.

Of the new cases, 150 are in Dublin, 31 in Donegal, 25 in Kildare, 25 in Wexford, 21 in Offaly, and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 202 are men and 209 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 35-years-old.